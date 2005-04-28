CNET también está disponible en español.

Quote of the day: 'Inventor' equals 'strange'

When ex-Microsoft exec Nathan Myhrvold tells people he's an inventor, it conjures up "crazy guy" images.

In an interview with CNET News.com, ex-Microsoft exec Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Intellectual Ventures, said that back in the 19th century, people understood the job of an inventor.

"If you go to a cocktail party now and someone says that they're an inventor, it's very strange," he said. "Most people's idea of an inventor is that crazy guy from the 'Back to the Future' movies."

