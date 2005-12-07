Quote of the day: Even MIT grad needs network help

In a story about why American consumers have been slow to buy into the notion of the "digital home," a conference speaker said it has to do with the complexity involved in setting up a home network. The average person has to be an IT expert, said Don Norman, a co-founder of design consulting firm Nielsen Norman Group.
"I have a degree from MIT. I'm an engineer and was an executive at Apple," said Norman, speaking about his own home network on a panel at the Digital Living Room conference in San Francisco on Monday. "And I hired someone to hook it up." Click here for the full story.
