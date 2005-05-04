CNET también está disponible en español.

Quote of the day: E-mail snoops and bathroom cams

Australian state attorney, in support of legislation to ban unauthorized spying on employees, likens e-mail snooping to surveillance cameras in changing rooms.

In a Reuters report Wednesday about an Australian state's move to outlaw employers from snooping on workers' private e-mails, New South Wales Attorney General Bob Debus defended related legislation.

"We don't tolerate employers unlawfully placing cameras in change rooms and toilets," he said. "Likewise, we should not tolerate unscrupulous employers snooping into the private e-mails of workers."

