Quiz: Which smart home speaker is right for you?

Smart home speakers are trendy right now, and it's no surprise why. They offer easy access to personal digital assistants that can answer basic questions, help manage your calendar, connect to music services and operate your smart home devices. Some will even let you order a pizza or check your bank balance, just by asking!

But which smart home speaker is right for you? The answer depends on your unique circumstances. Take this simple quiz to find out our recommendation. Then read up on all the cool stuff that an Amazon Echo can do, everything the Google Home can do and our preview of the coming Apple HomePod!