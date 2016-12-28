Fancy SF restaurant said to be serving food on iPads

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by Richie Nakano/Twitter screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

When you're a fancy restaurant, it's not enough to be just posh these days.

You have to claim a certain level of creativity.

Who cannot be bewitched, therefore, by a dish apparently being served at very upscale San Francisco restaurant Quince?

It's called "A Dog In Search Of Gold" and I fear the less polite might wonder what the person who invented this delicacy was in search of at the time.

My own guess is either art or publicity. Or, perhaps, both.

For this dish involves white truffle croquettes with a slight twist. They're reportedly being served on iPads that feature a video of water dogs on the hunt for truffles.

How very imaginative, you might think. Or how very San Francisco. Or even how very, thoroughly nauseating.

An image of the dish was tweeted by local chef Richie Nakano on Tuesday. Although I'm sure it tastes delicious -- Quince has three Michelin stars -- some might think it has all the visual edification of expectorating in church.

It's tempting to see serving such a thing as an example of precisely the excess for which San Francisco is currently renowned -- excess of hubris, excess of sanctimoniousness and excess of tastelessness.

Quince didn't immediately respond to a request for enlightenment about how this creation came about and how its hygiene is assured. It isn't, however, entirely original.

Last year, the Daily Mail reported that British chefs were suffering a burst of creative plating, that included serving food on garbage-can lids and, yes, iPads.

It may be that, in person, these truffles offer a divinity of taste coupled with a sublime sense of place, as we consider precisely how the truffles were found and by whom. After all, it's part of a $220 tasting menu, so it should have a good story attached.

I fear, though, that it will only inspire other elevated chefs to start putting caviar on Amazon Echos, delicate amuse-bouches on iPhones and Belgian cheese plates on the new MacBook Pros.

Although, in the last case, I know that some think that's as good a use for the new MacBooks Pro as you can find.