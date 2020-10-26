Quick! Grab this awesome inflatable dinosaur Halloween costume for $15

Double Couple

Yep. Yep. All the yep. I love these hilarious inflatable costumes, but I've always balked at spending upward of $50 or $60 for one. Thankfully, it seems like prices are lower this year -- and this is the lowest I've seen yet.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Starboom has the Double Couple with promo code 4XWOTT9F. That's 50% off the regular price. Prime subscribers should be able to get this delivered within two days, leaving a bit of a buffer before Halloween.

I'm pretty sure the photo tells the whole story on this thing. Not shown, however, is the battery-operated fan that keeps it inflated. It requires four AAs, though you can also plug it into a USB power bank if you have one. (If you don't, see below!)

I have no idea how long these will last at this price. If you miss out, here's a slightly less cute and utterly hilarious .

Me, I'm in for a dino. Everyone in my family is pretty sick of seeing me in my trademark pirate costume (awesome though it may be).

Your thoughts?

I'm here for this $5.49 mouse pad because of one thing

If you're not using a mouse pad with a wrist rest, you've got two potential problems: A palm that probably gets cold after resting directly on your desk or table and a wrist that's more prone to repetitive-stress injury.

Cheap, easy fix: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code DII5CV4H. It has previously sold for as much as $17.

This may be the single least glamorous deal I've ever shared, but it's still a great thing to have if you don't have one. The pad itself will ensure your mouse tracks properly (not always the case if you're using it on a mottled surface), and the gel pad will keep your wrist elevated -- and probably warmer, too.

I've used something similar for years; I refuse to work without one.

