Quibi offers 90-day free trial if you preorder before April 6

Quibi

Quibi, a star-studded mobile streaming service for short-form video, will offer 90-day free trials to people who sign up before its service launches April 6, the company said Friday, as it unveiled its slate of programming that'll be available on day one. The launch slate includes shows starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, film star Idris Elba, The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth, model and social-media assassin Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper and Reese Witherspoon.

The people behind Quibi, a mobile-only subscription streaming service, believe it'll find a sweet spot in a crowded streaming landscape with its unconventional strategy: very expensive, star-packed programming released in 10-minute-or-less episodes that you can watch only on phones or mobile devices. But Quibi is ramping up in the middle of a parade of new services, as both tech and media giants rush to define the future of video. Quibi will be competing for your subscription dollars against upstarts like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and HBO Max, as well as established players like Netflix and YouTube, the short-video specialist that's already drawing in more than 2 billion viewers every month.

To get the free-trial deal, people with an iPhone or iPad will need to preorder the Quibi app in Apple's App Store, while Android users will need to preregister for the Quibi app in the Google Play Store. The easiest way to is to Quibi.com on your preferred mobile device and click the purple "Pre-order" button at the top of the page, which will automatically link out to the right page in the right app store.

By signing up early through the app stores, you'll get an email confirming you're eligible for a 90-day free trial. Once the app is live, you'll need to download the app, sign up and chose a subscription tier to claim the offer. Quibi will have a $5 monthly subscription that includes ads and $8 monthly subscription that is ad free.

Quibi's short-form videos -- which it dubbed quibis, itself short for "quick bites" -- fall into three categories. "Movies in Chapters" and "Unscripted and Docs" are episodic series all released in bites that are 10 minutes or less, while "Daily Essentials" are a lineup of 5- to 6-minute bits of news, entertainment and "inspiration."

At launch, the service will have 50 shows -- with only four so-called Movies in Chapters available at launch, most of the initial titles are unscripted series or one of the daily essentials programs. Quibi wouldn't specify how it will release subsequent episodes of the series, only saying that Quibi overall will have new episodes daily.

Among the highlights of the launch slate are:

Survive, a drama starring Turner as a mentally ill woman whose plane crashes with only one other survivor in the wilderness.



Elba v Block, a reality series that puts Elba in outrageous car stunts in a one-on-one competition with rally driver Ken Block.



Most Dangerous Game, a thriller starring Hemsworth as a terminally ill man with a pregnant wife who accepts an offer to play a deadly game.



Chrissy's Court, a courtroom reality show in the vein of Judge Judy, except this one stars Teigen as the judge and her mother, Pepper Thai, as the bailiff.



Punk'd, a reboot of the MTV show hosted by Chance the Rapper, who pranks Hollywood and hip-hop stars



Fierce Queens, a nature series -- narrated by Witherspoon and produced by BBC Studios Natural History -- that focuses on females of the animal kingdom from ants to cheetahs



Quibi's daily essentials include shows that focus on news, weather, sports, pop culture, gaming, wellness, sex, fashion, black culture, the previous night's late-night shows and even guided meditation.