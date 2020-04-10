Quibi makes its Fortnite debut by virtually screening Punk'd reboot

Quibi

Quibi, the short-form video subscription service, launched Monday with its catalog of 10-minute shows. While the service is designed for mobile devices, one show will make a big-screen debut...in Fortnite.

The Punk'd reboot hosted by Chance the Rapper will have its premiere in the popular battle royale game starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT Friday. The Quibi show will air at the top of the hour for 24 hours at the Risky Reels drive-in theater in Fortnite.

You're invited to the #Punkd Premiere in @Fortnitegame



Time: Every hour. On the hour. For 24 hours.

Place: Risky Reels in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/7Gcbuvdkbs — quibi (@Quibi) April 10, 2020

This is not the first time Fortnite hosted a big media event. In December, a never-before-seen clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was first shown in the game. Fortnite has also partnered up with other franchises such as Marvel's The Avengers, Stranger Things and Birds of Prey.

Quibi costs $5 a month for its selection of 10-minute shows from featuring celebrities such as Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, film star Idris Elba, The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth, model and entertainer Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and basketball superstar LeBron James, among many others. The service is running a 90-day trial for those who sign up by the end of April