Questlove's gold Crocs were life and sole of the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Perfect for when you have an awards show at 8, but want to garden right up till 7.

Gold is a popular color at the Academy Awards, as every year someone wears it and ends up looking a little like an Oscar statuette. But this year, musician Questlove, the show's musical director, took golden fashion to a whole new level, wearing gold Crocs to the ceremony.

Even Vogue magazine, noticed it, tweeting, "Questlove, and his gold Crocs, have arrived to the 2021 #Oscars red carpet." The fashion bible seemed to like the look, publishing a story headlined, "My Oscars red carpet obsession is Questlove's golden Crocs." And if Anna Wintour's crew approves, then the shoe fits.

His casual-yet-shiny footwear choice stirred up some fun fashion commentary on social media.

"Questlove can wear gold crocs to the Oscars, but I need to wear black shoes for a work uniform?" wrote one Twitter user.

Some viewers were clamoring to get their own pair of gold Crocs.

"QUESTLOVE IS WEARING GOLD CROCS. GOLD CROCS. WHERE DO I GET THEM?" wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "I never knew I wanted a pair of crocs until I saw Questlove wearing gold ones on the red carpet."

Dis he spray paint them himself? Did the company custom-make them for him? Did it matter? He definitely looked comfortable, unlike some of the attendees teetering in spike heels.

"I can only DREAM of reaching @questlove's level of class and comfort with these gold #Oscars crocs," the official Hulu account tweeted.

