Questlove's gold Crocs were life and sole of the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Gold is a popular color at the Academy Awards, as every year someone wears it and ends up looking a little like an Oscar statuette. But this year, musician Questlove, the show's musical director, took golden fashion to a whole new level, wearing gold Crocs to the ceremony.
Even Vogue magazine, noticed it, tweeting, "Questlove, and his gold Crocs, have arrived to the 2021 #Oscars red carpet." The fashion bible seemed to like the look, publishing a story headlined, "My Oscars red carpet obsession is Questlove's golden Crocs." And if Anna Wintour's crew approves, then the shoe fits.
His casual-yet-shiny footwear choice stirred up some fun fashion commentary on social media.
"Questlove can wear gold crocs to the Oscars, but I need to wear black shoes for a work uniform?" wrote one Twitter user.
Some viewers were clamoring to get their own pair of gold Crocs.
"QUESTLOVE IS WEARING GOLD CROCS. GOLD CROCS. WHERE DO I GET THEM?" wrote one Twitter user.
Said another, "I never knew I wanted a pair of crocs until I saw Questlove wearing gold ones on the red carpet."
Dis he spray paint them himself? Did the company custom-make them for him? Did it matter? He definitely looked comfortable, unlike some of the attendees teetering in spike heels.
"I can only DREAM of reaching @questlove's level of class and comfort with these gold #Oscars crocs," the official Hulu account tweeted.