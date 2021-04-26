Questlove's gold Crocs were life and sole of Oscars 2021 red carpet

Enlarge Image Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Gold is a popular color at the Academy Awards: Every year someone wears it and ends up looking a bit like an Oscar statuette. But this year, Questlove, the show's musical director, took gilded fashion to a whole new level with a pair of gold Crocs.

Vogue magazine noticed it, tweeting "Questlove, and his gold Crocs, have arrived to the 2021 Oscars red carpet." The fashion bible seemed to like the look, publishing a story headlined, "My Oscars red carpet obsession is Questlove's golden Crocs." And if Anna Wintour's crew approves, the shoe fits.

Questlove, and his gold Crocs, have arrived to the 2021 #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/JxHhTRdpzD pic.twitter.com/Ho7c7FZyJH — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 25, 2021

In a night of quirky moments like Glenn Close doing "Da butt" and best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya embarassing his mom, this louche-yet-lustrous footwear choice stirred up fierce fashion commentary on social media.

"Questlove can wear gold crocs to the Oscars, but I need to wear black shoes for a work uniform?" lamented one Twitter user.

Questlove can wear gold crocs to the Oscars, but I need to wear black shoes for a work uniform?🤔🧐 #Oscars2021 — Sherodan Burke (@Sher_odan) April 25, 2021

Gold seems to be a vibe on the carpet tonight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/br7b5db64E — dori gray (@dorigraywrites) April 25, 2021

Between @questlove's gilded crocs and @leslieodomjr's shimmering suit these #Philly guys are bringing the GOLD. — JT Lewis (@lewisjacquie) April 26, 2021

sure. why ever not? Questlove strollin' in as musical director of the academy awards in some gold crocs. pic.twitter.com/aiCeKWOUc7 — Chris Breitenbach (@Bombacharger) April 25, 2021

Some viewers were clamoring to get their own pair of gold Crocs.

"QUESTLOVE IS WEARING GOLD CROCS. GOLD CROCS. WHERE DO I GET THEM?" wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "I never knew I wanted a pair of crocs until I saw Questlove wearing gold ones on the red carpet."

QUESTLOVE IS WEARING GOLD CROCS. GOLD CROCS. WHERE DO I GET THEM? #Oscars — Meghan Hale (@meghanrhale) April 25, 2021

I never knew I wanted a pair of crocs until I saw Questlove wearing gold ones on the red carpet. — FLEG FECTRE (@aymbs) April 26, 2021

Dis he spray paint them himself? Did the company custom-make them for him? Did it matter? He definitely looked comfortable, unlike some of the attendees teetering in spike heels.

"I can only DREAM of reaching @questlove's level of class and comfort with these gold #Oscars crocs," the official Hulu account tweeted.

I can only DREAM of reaching @questlove's level of class and comfort with these gold #Oscars crocs. pic.twitter.com/gIcFM1f8V1 — Hulu (@hulu) April 25, 2021

It's been a full 10 minutes and I haven't stopped thinking about Questlove's gold crocs. #Oscars — Seana Johnson (@seanabean) April 25, 2021