Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12M patients exposed by data breach

Quest Diagnostics said 11.9 million of its patients may have been exposed in a data breach of American Medical Collection Agency, a billings collection firm the medical laboratory works with.

An unauthorized user had access to AMCA's web payments system, which contained personal information such as financial data, social security numbers and medical information, Quest said Monday in a release. The company said laboratory test results weren't affected by the breach.

Quest said it's taking the matter "very seriously" and has suspended collections requests to AMCA. Quest said patients will be notified and it's working with forensic experts to investigate the breach.

Quest and AMCA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.