Queen guitarist Brian May weighs in on Pluto as a planet

The rocker has a doctorate in astrophysics.

Brian May visited with NASA's New Horizons team in 2015.

 NASA/Joel Kowsky

You might not care what Keith Richards or Jimmy Page think about Pluto's status as a dwarf planet, but when Queen guitarist Brian May speaks up about it, it's worth a listen. 

May, who received his doctorate in astrophysics in 2007, posted his Pluto thoughts on Instagram late Wednesday after hearing about how NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine still thinks of Pluto as a full-on planet

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) tightened up its definition of a planet in 2006 and demoted Pluto to dwarf-planet status, sparking an ongoing debate that just won't rest. May is on the pro-planet side of the argument. 

Well, not that I have any authority... but, for what it’s worth, I strongly agree. Pluto was discovered and named as a planet a while before I was born. At that time it was generally instinctively understood that a Planet was one of a family of roughly spherical objects that orbited the Sun (rather than orbiting something else). So, to me, Pluto is a classical PLANET. End of story. We can easily choose to make Pluto the outer edge of the classical planet zone, in which case we’ll end up with 9 planets and an ever-increasing number of Kuiper Belt Objects great and small, as they are discovered. Anybody like my definition ? It would have saved a lot of trouble 10 years ago !! Incidentally, the origins of the word planet are no help at all. The word simply means “wandering star” from the Greek, as I understand it, although Greek is not my strong point ! 💥💥💥💥 Let’s hear it for PLUTO - the 9th Planet !! If you agree, let me know - and I will show Alan Stern - the genius who revealed the magnificent appearance of Pluto at close quarters - through the NASA New Horizons Mission. I was proud to be a very small part of that triumph. Alan’s team use a nine-fingered salute (to which I subscribe) so there is little doubt what side they are on !!! Bri

"Pluto was discovered and named as a planet awhile before I was born," May wrote on Instagram. "At that time it was generally instinctively understood that a planet was one of a family of roughly spherical objects that orbited the sun (rather than orbiting something else)."

May said he sees Pluto as a "classical planet" and suggested we consider it the outer edge of a classical planet zone. 

Pluto the dwarf planet

May has stay involved in the cosmos since receiving his degree. He hung out with NASA's New Horizons team in 2015 after the spacecraft went in for a flyby of Pluto and wrote a song for the spacecraft in 2018 as it approached the space rock Ultima Thule.

"Let's hear it for Pluto -- the 9th planet!" May wrote. The IAU, which is responsible for handling these things, doesn't agree. 

May's comments won't swing Pluto back into the full-planet zone, but it does highlight the divide among scientists on this cosmic hot-button topic.

