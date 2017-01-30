Quebec mosque massacre shocks social media

CNET

If you wanted to start your Monday on an upbeat, stay away from social media.

A deadly terror attack on Muslims praying at a mosque in Quebec is the top trending topic on Twitter, while President Donald Trump's ban on the entry of all refugees and of people from seven mostly Muslim countries is still dominating chatter across social media.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across Twitter and Facebook. Here's what is trending on social media this Monday:

Quebec: Six people died in a shooting in a Quebec City mosque on Sunday during evening prayers. Another eight people were injured in the attack, which Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said specifically targeted Muslims. The massacre comes as tensions continue to roil over Trump's executive order on Friday against Muslims seeking to enter the US. Quebec is trending on Twitter with more than 570,000 tweets about the terrorist attack.

Muslim Ban: One of Trump's latest executive order has enflamed social media for days. The sweeping order on Friday to block entry into the US of refugees worldwide and of travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries sparked instant outcries and protests across the nation, particularly at airports. The protests have included a DeleteUber hashtag related to the support Trump's gotten from the ride-hailing app's CEO. On Facebook, six of the top 10 trending topics on Monday are related to the Muslim ban. Trump has been reinforcing his position on Twitter all weekend and is still tweeting about it Monday morning.

Fred Korematsu: The man who refused to enter a Japanese internment camp during World War II and took his case all the way to the US Supreme Court is being remembered on Monday. A Google Doodle honors Korematsu on what would have been his 98th birthday. The landmark 1944 Supreme Court case of Korematsu v. United States seems suddenly relevant as Americans protest Trump's anti-immigrant policies and as Trump compares himself to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Korematsu is trending on Twitter as people draw parallels between his fight during WWII and current events.

Trial Balloon for a Coup: A Medium post criticizing Stephen Miller's and Steve Bannon's place in Trump's inner circle is trending on Twitter. Bannon is Trump's chief strategist and was tapped Saturday to sit on the National Security Council. Miller is a senior adviser to Trump. The "Trial Balloon for a Coup," written by Yonatan Zunger, a Google distinguished engineer on privacy, lays out a "worst case scenario" and warns that Bannon and Miller are using Trump's executive orders to test how far they can go without checks or balances.

Chuck Schumer: Protests rage across airports in the US over Trump's executive order on travelers and refugees. But on Twitter, the president blamed "big problems at the airports" on a computer outage and on Sen. Charles Schumer's tears. The Senate minority leader cried on TV while urging Trump to reverse the ban on travelers, with people on Twitter sharing the video. The NY senator is trending on social media, with Trump's supporters taunting him for crying.

