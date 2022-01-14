Quantum Leap reboot leaping onto Peacock

George Rose/Getty Images

Quantum Leap is leaping back to your screens, because of course it is. The much-loved 1990s sci-fi series starring Scot Bakula and the late Dean Stockwell is returning via NBC's streaming service Peacock, and will reportedly be a sequel rather than a reboot.

Airing from 1989-1993, the original show starred Bakula as Dr Sam Beckett, a scientist who was dropped into a different twentieth century location and a different person's body each week. The good-hearted time-traveller was had to solve the person's problems before he could leap away -- hoping each time that the next leap would be the leap home. Stockwell, who died in November 2021, played Sam's sharp-dressed holographic guide Al.

NBC has ordered up a pilot episode from La Brea showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt with Blindspot and Kung Fu producer Martin Gero. Original Quantum Leap creator Don Bellisario and producer Deborah Pratt (who also narrated the opening) are also on board, according to Deadline. Bakula is not thought to be involved, although the show will reportedly follow a team searching for his character.

Whether a new Quantum Leap series will be any good remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: it better have a darn catchy theme tune.

90s reboots are all the rage these days, primed to sit on streaming services next to the original shows. Peacock already resurrected Saved By The Bell and this year reimagines The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a drama. Disney Plus turned Doogie Howser into Doogie Kamealoha MD, The Wonder Years gained a new Black cast, and Walker Texas Ranger was re-(cowboy)-booted on the CW.