'Quantum Leap' creator has written a feature movie script

"Quantum Leap" fans, are you ready for a possible revival?

Show creator Donald Bellisario said on Saturday at Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con that he's just wrapped up a feature film script for the 1989 to 1993 cult sci-fi show, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, who can leap through time, and frustrated some with its 1993 finale, which didn't bring Beckett home.

"I just finished writing a 'Quantum Leap' feature," Bellisario said, according to EW. "I don't know what's going to happen with it, but I did write it."

Bakula and Bellisario also defended the controversial finale.

"I was proud of that episode," Bellisario said on the Comic Con panel. "Everybody was."

"It was a great episode," Bakula agreed. "Last episodes are always controversial."

Fans on social media seemed interested in seeing more "Quantum Leap." Netflix, are you listening?

Yes, please. THIS. NOW. My all time favorite TV show. I’ve been hoping for this for years. #QuantumLeap https://t.co/Eze4J2utXL — I'm Dad Inside (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) October 28, 2017

this is where i point out that quantum leap is my favorite tv show of all time and i would love to be the showrunner for the netflix reboot pic.twitter.com/rhJAoicrGA — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 24, 2017

Q: Is there a chance of a Quantum Leap reboot?



Bellisario: I just wrote a feature.



WHAT!!!!! #LACC pic.twitter.com/XC5jIhy001 — Lauren Gallaway ✨ (@LaurenGallaway) October 28, 2017

Though not everyone wanted to go back in time.