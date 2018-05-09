Qualcomm's new chip to land in Wear OS smartwatches later this year

Getty Images

Qualcomm is working on new chips for Wear OS smartwatches, according to a report from Wareable on Tuesday.

"You will see this new platform, this new architecture, significantly improve the look and feel of the watch whether you're interacting with it or not," Qualcomm's senior director of wearables, Pankaj Kedia, told the site.

Qualcomm, best known for its Snapdragon line of processors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wear OS is the operating system software formerly known as Android Wear. Google announced the name change in March, signaling the software's distance from the Android smartphone OS and acknowledging that one-third of new Android Wear watch owners also use an iPhone. The rebranding came against the backdrop of a growing wearables market dominated by the Apple Watch.

The new chip and one or more smartwatches are expected later in the year.