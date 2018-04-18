Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs

Chipmaker Qualcomm has begun laying off employees as part of a promise to reduce costs by $1 billion, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The number of positions being cut wasn't immediately known, but it's large enough that the San Diego-based company will have to file a WARN notice, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, with the state of California, the report said. California requires companies give advance notice of layoffs of 50 or more employees within a 30-day period.

Qualcomm, the world's largest maker of chips and processors for phones, said in January it would reduce expenses by $1 billion to improve earnings to rally investor support against a hostile takeover bid from rival Broadcom. But that bid was blocked by the Trump administration on national security grounds, and now the company must make good on its promise.

Qualcomm shares closed down 12 cents to $55.23 but were up 27 cents in after-hours trading,

Qualcomm, which has about 34,000 employees, didn't immediate respond to a request for comment.

