Qualcomm is developing a Nintendo Switch-like console, report says

CNET

Computing giant Qualcomm is reportedly working on its own gaming console similar to the Nintendo Switch. It could be launching an Android 12-powered console using Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Tuesday report by Android Police, which cited an unnamed source and an unpublished draft images of the console.

The console would come with detachable controllers like the Switch, a 6,000mAh battery with fast charge, 5G capabilities and an SD card slot and would be linked up to Google's Play Store, the report said. According to Android Police, the console would be priced at around $300.

Read more: PlayStation, Xbox and Switch: The most anticipated games of 2021

Qualcomm is best known for creating the mobile chipsets used in high-end phones.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.