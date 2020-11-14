Qualcomm gets OK to sell 4G chips to Huawei, despite US ban, report says

Getty Images

Qualcomm has reportedly been granted a license by the US government to sell 4G mobile chips to Huawei, despite a ban on American companies selling technology and parts to the China-based telecommunications company.

"We received a license for a number of products, which includes some 4G products," a Qualcomm spokeswoman told Reuters, according to a Saturday report by the news agency. She didn't specify which products Qualcomm can sell, saying only that they have to do with mobile devices. She also said Qualcomm has other license applications pending.

In August, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, the US Commerce Department expanded restrictions meant to limit Huawei's access to chips made using American software and equipment. The department said it wouldn't extend a temporary general license that allowed some transactions involving the "export, reexport, and transfer of items" to Huawei. That temporary license followed a May 2019 executive order from US President Donald Trump banning Huawei in the states.

A tech industry analyst told Reuters that the impact of the Qualcomm license would be limited because consumers are starting to opt for newer 5G phones and the license involves 4G chips. It's not clear if Qualcomm will be granted permissions to sell 5G chips to Huawei, according to the news agency.

Qualcomm, Huawei and the US Commerce Departent didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.