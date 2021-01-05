Qualcomm CEO transition: Cristiano Amon to take over for Steve Mollenkopf

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Qualcomm is changing up its leadership. On Tuesday the chipmaker announced that CEO Steve Mollenkopf will be retiring with current president Cristiano Amon selected to take over the reins on June 30. The company says that the 52-year-old Mollenkopf, who has been at Qualcomm for 26 years and CEO since 2014, will "continue his employment with the company as a strategic advisor for a period of time."

Amon, 50, has been at Qualcomm since 1995 first serving as an engineer. He has served as the company's president since 2018 and has overseen the company's 5G strategy and its expansion of getting its chips into cars and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"I am honored to be named the next CEO of Qualcomm and appreciate the confidence that Steve and the Board have in me," Amon said in a press release announcing the news. "The need for our solutions has never been more pronounced and our leadership position has never been more evident. I look forward to working with our 41,000 employees around the world to create technologies that revolutionize the way people live, work and connect with each other."

The CEO news comes only a few weeks after Qualcomm introduced its latest high-end processors and 5G modems at its annual Tech Summit, which was held virtually in December. The new chips, known as the Snapdragon 888 processor and the X60 modem, are expected to be inside high-end 2021 Android phones including the Samsung Galaxy S21 which is set to be announced next week.