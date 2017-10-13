Qualcomm wants to ban iPhone sales and manufacturing in China

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Qualcomm is stepping up its legal spat against Apple.

The world's largest mobile chip maker filed several lawsuits against Apple in China, seeking to stop the sale and manufacturing of iPhones in China. Qualcomm is claiming that Apple is illegally using its intellectual property in its justification, according to Bloomberg.

Apple and Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the latest move in a legal battle between Apple and Qualcomm that's gone on for months. Apple and Qualcomm are in a disagreement over how much Apple should pay for the radio chip it uses to power the iPhone's cellular connection. Apple thinks Qualcomm charges too much, but Qualcomm believes Apple isn't recognizing the other technology that goes into the component.

Qualcomm makes mobile chips that connect phones to cellular networks and generates a good chunk of its revenue from licensing the technology to device makers like Apple. It also makes the processor for marquee phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30.

