Qualcomm adds new Snapdragon 768G processor to boost midrange phones

Qualcomm

Qualcomm has a new processor that should provide a performance boost for some non-flagship phones. On Monday the processor maker introduced its latest chip, the Snapdragon 768G, that should help performance on non-flagship phones.

The company says that the new chip, which has a faster 2.8GHz clock speed compared to the 2.4Ghz speed found on the Snapdragon 765G that was introduced last year, will offer "up to 15% performance improvement from the Snapdragon 765G."

As with the 765G, the processor has integrated Qualcomm's X52 modem and is capable of tapping into low-band, midband and millimeter-wave 5G. Max download speeds over 5G are 3.7Gbps while gigabit LTE support allows for max 4G download speeds of 1.2Gbps.

Also notable is the support for displays with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate, a trend that has become increasingly more popular in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S20 line and the OnePlus 8 Pro are just some of the devices that pack that improved display tech, with rumors recently circulating that Apple may add the feature to its next iPhones in the fall.

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Racing Edition, also announced today, will be the first phone available with the new processor. It goes on sale in China for CNY 2,000 (roughly $282 USD) on May 14.