Qualcomm adds more bang for $200 phones with new Snapdragon 450 chips

Qualcomm

Having shrunk the gap between premium and midrange phones, Qualcomm now wants lower-end midrange phones to get even snappier.

Meet the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chips -- built on a 14nm process, these new chips offer a load of performance improvements over its previous 435 processor, including longer battery life and snappier day-to-day and gaming performance.

Qualcomm says it's the first time its 400-range of processors support Real-time Bokeh, which is the ability to blur the background of a photo in real time, allowing you to see just how your photo will turn out before you hit the shutter button.

Other specs include LTE CAT 6 support, four hours more battery time compared with the Snapdragon 435, Quick Charge 3.0, USB 3.0 and support for displays with FHD+ resolution (that's 2,160 x 1,440 pixels).

Expect to see the new chips on $200 and below phones, especially from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Huawei.

The release of a new processor comes about even as the chipmaker legal battles with Apple has escalated over licensing issues. Apple is claiming that Qualcomm has been "stifling innovation" in a recent update to its complaint, while Qualcomm is trying to get Apple's phones import banned by the US International Trade Commission.