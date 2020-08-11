QAnon groups and pages flourish on Facebook, report says

An internal Facebook investigation has reportedly uncovered thousands of groups and pages on the social network that support the QAnon conspiracy theory. These groups and pages have more than 3 million members and followers, according to NBC News, which reviewed internal Facebook documents.
QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory alleging there's a plot by the "deep state" against President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Earlier this month, Facebook said it removed a network of fake accounts tied to Romania, some of which posted about various US political topics, including the upcoming November election and QAnon.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More to come.
