QAnon groups and pages flourish on Facebook, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

An internal Facebook investigation has reportedly uncovered thousands of groups and pages on the social network that support the QAnon conspiracy theory. These groups and pages have more than 3 million members and followers, according to NBC News, which reviewed internal Facebook documents.

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory alleging there's a plot by the "deep state" against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Earlier this month, Facebook said it removed a network of fake accounts tied to Romania, some of which posted about various US political topics, including the upcoming November election and QAnon.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

