Q Acoustics 3030i takes on Elac for the budget bookshelf crown

Q Acoustics

Here at CNET we use the Q Acoustics 3000i line as our reference loudspeakers -- especially the larger 3050is -- and the range offers excellent sound, attractive builds and affordable prices. Therefore, we'll greet any addition to the roster with a measure of excitement.

The Q Acoustics 3030i is a larger standmount speaker than the existing 3020i, offering twice the internal volume. When coupled with a larger 6.5-inch driver, the company says the speaker is able to produce bass down to 46Hz (-3dB), whereas the original model stopped at 64Hz. The company says the 3030i inherits the woofer design, 1-inch tweeter and mounting arrangement from the larger 3050i.

The speaker will be available in a choice of white, gray-black or walnut and can be paired with optional, matching stands (price TBA).

The 3030i isn't the only speaker at its price level, with some talented models from the likes of Klipsch and Elac (Debut 2.0 B6.2). Meanwhile, the Q Acoustics 3050i offers excellent balance and realistic stereo imaging, and if the new speaker is able to approach the performance but at half the price, then the 3030i could be very recommendable indeed.