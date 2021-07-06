Python in toilet bites man, just like it did in your worst nightmare

Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Thankfully, most nightmares never come to life. It's unlikely all your teeth will crumble and fall out, or you'll show up back at your high school unprepared for a math test -- and naked. But here's a nightmare that's reportedly real: A man in Austria was sitting on the toilet when he was bitten by a python. You know where it bit him.

According to the Associated Press, the 65-year-old man (not identified by name, because he needs at least one positive thing to hang on to) "felt a 'nip' in the genital area" while on the toilet in Graz, Austria, around 6 a.m. He then found the albino reticulated python measuring 5 foot 3 inches (1.6 meters) in his toilet. Imagine jumping up and seeing that.

The reptile could be easily traced -- it belonged to a 24-year-old neighbor who had "11 non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko in his apartment, in terrariums and drawers." This one had slipped away and used the pipes to escape. Future snake aficionados, please keep all of your toilets closed and drains blocked, thank you very much.

The victim sustained only minor injuries, according to police, but no one is saying how long it's going to take this poor guy to trust a toilet again.