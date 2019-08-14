Putting a bitmoji on your resume might be the world's worst idea

Resumes are a necessary evil. But it's up to job applicants not to make them super evil.

An article published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal revealed that some job applicants are dressing up their applications with waaaaay too much non-business-related detail.

"There’s a freaking bitmoji on the résumé." The stodgiest of business documents is in the midst of its most extreme makeover yet https://t.co/rQBkX7XLBC — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 13, 2019

Bitmojis, in case you've managed to escape them so far, are cartoon avatars that can be customized to a thoroughly creepy level to resemble the person using them. "Create your Bitmoji and be yourself wherever you go," the company's site proclaims.

And apparently some job hunters are adding the friendly little cartoons to their please-hire-me documentations, whether electronic or otherwise. The Journal's example is especially egregious: an applicant for a teaching job at the Indianapolis high school included a bitmoji of himself waving and the word "hi" at the top, quickly making himself the hey-get-a-load-of-THIS-guy story of the faculty room.

The Journal story went on to discuss other things job-seekers should stay away from (pastel colored resumes; moody -- or any -- photos; lists of random hobbies), but it was the bitmoji mention that took off.

"If I see a resume with a bitmoji on it, I will set it on fire," Sascha Segan, lead analyst for PCMag, wrote in a tweet.

FYI: If I see a resume with a bitmoji on it, I will set it on fire. I will not pay any attention to anything else on it. Only the bitmoji is enough to consign it to a pit of eternal torment. Love y'all. https://t.co/iwGtDR8qAa — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) August 14, 2019

@matt_shill just told me he thinks i would put a bitmoji on my resume, and i'm not sure if i've ever been more offended — cheyenne nichole (@cheyenneshill) August 13, 2019

Maybe I'm being an "old millennial" here, but if your résumé has enough room for a bitmoji, you haven't accomplished enough to have the license to put a bitmoji on your resume. https://t.co/2hJWA7ttRM — AJ (@ajchavar) August 13, 2019

If I receive a resume with a bitmoji and it doesn't look like the person, I'm throwing it straight in the bin. — Incognegro (@Brandon_JD) August 13, 2019

But there was already some backlash to the bitmoji backlash.

"If I see a resume with a bitmoji on it, I'm going to keep reading because I wouldn't have made that decision and that tells me you might have some ideas I might not have," Russell Holly, an editor at Android Central, wrote.

Wrote another Twitter user, "I would 100% bring in someone with a bitmoji on their resume for an interview."

FYI: If I see a resume with a bitmoji on it, I'm going to keep reading because I wouldn't have made that decision and that tells me you might have some ideas I might not have.



Also, we're hiring. https://t.co/BetDjnV0HP https://t.co/yohp0yPjhj — Russell Holly (@russellholly) August 14, 2019

I would 100% bring in someone with a bitmoji on their resume for an interview. https://t.co/WbRwZe9qCm — Alexander De Luca (@AlexanderDeLuca) August 14, 2019

idk why but the thought of someone putting a bitmoji on their resume is the funniest thing ever. worth a 2nd interview — Hunter Wiederstein (@ItsHunterTime) August 14, 2019

But watch out, HR people. The Journal might have created a monster.

"I'm going to apply with a resume of only memes, and various emojis," one tweeter wrote. "You're welcome."