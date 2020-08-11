Russia has approved a coronavirus vaccine, Putin says

Alexey Nikolsky/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his country has approved the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V. Some health experts, however, are raising concerns about the vaccine getting approved before clinical trials have been completed.

"A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning," Putin said on state television, according to CNN. "I know that it works quite effectively. It forms a stable immunity."

The vaccine, which was developed by Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, still needs to go through phase 3 clinical trials, where a greater number of people are tested over a long period of time. Putin reportedly dismissed concerns about the speed of the vaccine's approval, saying it has already been given to one of his daughters.

The vaccine could be put into mass production by the end of the year, according to Reuters.

Dozens of vaccines to stop COVID-19 are under development around the world to beat back the virus, which has infected over 20 million people and killed more than 737,000 worldwide. Many experts, including doctors at the World Health Organization, have said the fastest way to bring an end to the pandemic is through a vaccine.

While many have pinned hopes on the rapid development of a vaccine, health experts have also warned that safety must remain a top priority.

"I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing the vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone, because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing, I think, is problematic at best," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a congressional hearing last month.