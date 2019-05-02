Putin reportedly approves creation of a separate internet

Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a law to create a separate internet for security reasons.

On Wednesday, Putin signed a law that would start development of Russian's own internet, according to CNN. Government documents explaining the law reportedly say Russia will develop a "sustainable, secure and fully functioning" internet.

The law will also create a monitoring and management service controlled by the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications, also known as Roskomnadzor. When needed, the agency will reportedly be able to cut off non-Russian traffic to make the internet completely insulated from foreign entities.

As of now, this separate internet is only a concept, and it may take time before it becomes a reality.

Earlier this year, Russia planned tests to unplug itself from the internet to see if it could fend off a cyberattack. That had some critics speaking of an "online iron curtain" and led to protests in Moscow by citizens demanding their online freedom.

The Russian embassy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.