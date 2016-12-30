Putin ignores Obama's sanctions for election hacking attacks

Obama who?
That's the attitude Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted in response to US President Barack Obama's recent expulsion of Russian diplomats and officials Thursday. The expulsions, as well as sanctions of several Russian government agencies and private companies, were meant to chasten Russia for attempting to influence the US's 2016 election with hacking attacks and information leaks.
But rather than respond with similar sanctions against the US, Putin said he would wait until Donald Trump becomes the US president next month before deciding his course of action.
"While we reserve the right to take reciprocal measures, we're not going to downgrade ourselves to the level of irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy," Putin said in his statement. The phrase "kitchen diplomacy" in Russian refers to "quarrelsome" behavior, according to the New York Times.
With his statement, Putin indicated he plans to ignore Obama's final diplomatic moves and focus on working with the Trump administration going forward. That puts the US response to the hacking attacks squarely in the hands of the president-elect, who has maintained that there's no way to know that Russia orchestrated the hacks. Trump's statements run counter to the US intelligence community's publicly stated assessment that Russia was indeed behind the attacks.
