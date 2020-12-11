Put this sweet remote-controlled robot under the tree for $39

Sharper Image

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

I'm a sucker for robots. I'm also a sucker for anything remote-controlled. Put the two together and shut up and take my money! Needless to say, this deal has "Rick" written all over it.

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the , plus $5 for shipping. It originally sold for $80, and it's sold out pretty much everywhere else online.

The OP One looks like a cross between a Battlestar Galactica Cylon and a Segway. (Thankfully, it's probably less deadly than either one.) It can roll around on those wheels, of course, but also has arms that move and hands that grip. And don't overlook that cool blue cyclops eye.

I'm particularly intrigued by the microphone built into the remote and speaker built into the 'bot. Talk into the former and your voice comes out of the latter -- modulated so it sounds robot-y. My family can look forward to countless moments of hearing, "Crush! Kill! Maim! Destroy!" This is as much a gift for them as it is for me!

The less said about dance mode, though, the better: Robots, in my humble opinion, should not be made to dance. I'm pretty sure that's when they'll decide to rise up and destroy us.

One important note: This thing requires a total of nine AA batteries, and they're not included. If you're in short supply, Amazon continues to offer pretty much the best deal anywhere: a .

If there's a kid (young or old) in your life who might dig this, grab it quick. Meh promises delivery in time for Christmas, but supplies are limited.

Your thoughts?

Read more: CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This 8-inch Brookstone smart digital photo frame is just $60

Brookstone

Speaking of great gifts, you know I have mad love for digital photo frames -- smart ones, anyway, that can absorb new photos from email, app, Facebook and the like.

Bingo: For a limited time, and while supplies last, eBay seller Bluedealz has the -- by far the best deal I've seen. Price elsewhere: $80-$100.

With a wide bezel that makes it look more like a traditional photo frame and less like something that's just a screen, the PhotoShare has nearly all the features I consider essential. As noted above, it's easy to add new photos using a variety of methods. The frame can also show a clock/calendar, play videos and automatically dim depending on room lighting.

The only question-mark: Is there a timer option to shut it off at night and not waste quite so much electricity? I'm not seeing that mentioned anywhere; if it doesn't have that feature, an inexpensive smart-plug would probably get the job done.

As gifts go, this is one of my all-time favorites.

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.