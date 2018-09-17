Samsung

Let me start by saying this deal first hit the interwebs yesterday, so it could end at any time, or supplies could run out. The latter seems especially likely, as it's one seriously sweet storage deal.

For a limited time, B&H has the Samsung T5 500GB portable solid-state drive for $99.99 shipped. The first time I encountered this drive, it was $190 -- and it currently runs $155-$165 most places.

You can also find it at Amazon and Best Buy for the same price, should you prefer one of those stores, but you're much more likely to end up paying sales tax. B&H charges tax only to residents of New York and New Jersey.

How is this better than a flash drive? Apart from the whopping 500GB of space, you mean?

It's an SSD, which affords faster performance than a flash drive and is also considered to be much more reliable.

Granted, the T5 can't plug directly into your PC the way a flash drive can -- you need a cable -- but it's still plenty portable: 0.4 inch thick, 2.9 inches long and just 1.6 ounces.

The drive has a second-gen USB 3.1 (Type C) interface, but also includes a Type-C-to-Type-A cable for use with legacy USB ports.

And holy moly, the reviews: Over 750 Amazon buyers collectively rated it 4.7 stars out of 5, while Best Buy and B&H buyers gave it 4.9. I think the only way you could not love this drive is if you tried to eat it.

The icing on the cake is Samsung's three-year warranty. If you could use half a terabyte of blazing-fast portable storage that takes up almost no space, look no further.

Your thoughts?

WD

Bonus deal: Speaking of storage, I have to share this because, well, you'll see.

Best Buy also has the WD Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $99.99. So for the same price, you can get eight times the capacity.

That's an insane deal. The drive normally runs $200. Now, it's mechanical, and therefore nowhere near as fast as the Samsung T5. It's also a bit larger and about five times heavier (though still just 8 ounces).

But is it still pretty fast, relatively speaking, and extremely travel-friendly? To be sure. And the reviews here are just as glowing: 4.8 stars from over 6,000 Best Buy customers.

So if you've got $100 to spend, which of these two drives would you choose?

