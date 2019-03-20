Put Samsung's 1TB T5 SSD in your pocket for $178

Sarah Tew/CNET

I kind of wish I had more uses for portable storage because, good golly, it's gotten so fast and so cheap.

To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Samsung T5 1-terabyte portable solid-state drive for $177.99 shipped -- the lowest price to date.

How is this better than a flash drive? It's a solid-state drive (SSD), which affords faster performance and is also considered to be much more reliable.

Granted, the T5 can't plug directly into your PC the way a flash drive can -- you need a cable -- but it's still plenty portable: 0.4 inch thick, 2.9 inches long and just 1.6 ounces.

The drive has a second-gen USB 3.1 (Type C) interface, but also includes a Type-C-to-Type-A cable for use with legacy USB ports. Meanwhile, the user reviews are downright glowing everywhere you look.

The icing on the cake is Samsung's three-year warranty. If you could use a freakin' terabyte of blazing-fast portable storage that takes up almost no space, look no further.

Originally published on Feb. 27.

Update, March 20: Deal is now for 1TB drive; was originally for 256GB drive.

The best hard drives and storage devices for 2019

