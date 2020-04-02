Put an arcade-style skeeball game in your basement for $280

EastPoint

For me, a fun Saturday includes an afternoon of miniature golf followed by hanging out in the attached arcade, where I can test my skills at the best ball-based game ever devised, skeeball. Thanks to the coronavirus, all of that's off the table for the foreseeable future. Or is it? There's not much I can do at home about miniature golf, but I found an affordable skeeball game for the basement game room. Right now, you can get the from Walmart. That's 30% off the regular price of $400.

At 95 inches long, this is a full-size skeeball table, not entirely unlike one you'd find in an arcade. The 8-foot-by-2-foot wooden table and associated frame leads to the concentric ball targets that have their own lighting. Likewise, the front panel has an LED display for the automatic scoring system. There's an automatic ball return for the four included balls as well.

As you can imagine, the table is flat packed and has to be assembled after you get it home. EastPoint says assembly takes about 1.5 hours, and the site has a video that shows you how; I watched it from start to finish, and it doesn't look any more challenging than putting together an Ikea cabinet.

While this looks like a blast -- especially as a way to spend some time while in self-isolation for the next month or so -- be advised that the review score at Walmart is low, with mixed opinions averaged across just three customers. A couple of reviews focus on issues that can be rectified -- like a scoreboard that didn't work properly and a dented ball. But the game table appears to have some fundamental design compromises as well, which isn't too surprising considering the price. My advice: Read the customer reviews before purchase, and then if you do happen to buy one, please invite me over after the pandemic is over.

Now playing: Watch this: Kick some shell with Ninja Turtles Arcade1Up cabinet