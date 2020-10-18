Put a Ring Video Doorbell Pro on your porch for just $160

Ring

A video doorbell isn't necessarily going to prevent porch pirates from making off with your latest Amazon delivery. But it can alert you when the delivery happens, and you'll also get a heads-up if sketchy dudes happen to be approaching your front door. It's a form of DIY home security, and well worth having (at least in my opinion). Right now you can get a deep discount on one of Ring's top models: You can get the when you apply the CNET-exclusive promo code CNETRPRO at checkout. That's 36% off the $250 price the same model is selling at on Amazon right now.

As you'd expect, the Ring offers live video feeds with 1080p HD video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication. The Pro supports Pre-Roll, which means that you get an extra 4 seconds of video before an event triggers a motion alert. In other words, the Ring is always buffering 4 seconds of video, so when someone (or something) trips the motion sensor, you can see up to 4 seconds of what happened before that.

One big caveat: The Ring Pro does not have a rechargeable battery. It must be hard-wired to your home, so if you can't connect it to the existing (working) doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you.

