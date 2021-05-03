Put a laser on a freakin' tape measure for just $26

Meterk

Traditional metal-band measuring tapes are fine, and everyone should have one in the kitchen drawer. But these days, laser measuring tools are increasingly popular because they're fast, accurate and can do measurement calculations (like areas and volume) automatically without resorting to a calculator. Laser measures don't need to cost a fortune, either. You can get the . That's the price you'll get during Meterk's lightning deal at Amazon when you also apply promo code CNET0429 at checkout. That's about 48% off the regular price of $50.

The promo code should last until May 8, but I'm not sure how the lightning deal affects things; when the deal is 100% claimed, I'm not sure if the promo code expires as well. The moral of the story: if you "size up" this deal and "measure" it worthy, act fast, because I'm not sure how long it'll be around.

So about the tape measure itself: I have had this for a few days and I love it. To be honest, I've never owned a laser tape measure before, but I knew what to expect and have been super impressed with the ease with which it quickly shows distances on the top-mounted illuminated LCD display. You can choose a variety of formats for displaying the results (metric or imperial, and imperial can appear as decimals or fractions). And it has all the typical functions you'd expect from a laser measure, such as the ability to add or subtract distances and measure area, volume, and indirectly find height using sides of a triangle. In fact, I have seen pricier laser measures in the past that don't do indirect measurements, so this Meterk model is a steal no matter how you look at it.

It's accurate to within 2mm and has a maximum range of 40 feet. To be fair, that can't compete with lasers that have a 500-foot range, but you probably don't need that kind of power unless you're working on a construction site. And if you prefer the feel of cold, hard aluminum between your fingers, this is a two-in-one, and has a 16.6-foot measuring tape built in.

The integrated battery charges via USB-C and Meterk says it'll power 3,000 measures between charges.

