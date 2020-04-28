Put a Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch in your living room and save 35%

Kasa

TP-Link's Kasa line of smart home devices cover all the bases, whether you want to remotely control something that's plugged into an outlet or if you want to add a wall switch to an existing light fixture. The Kasa Smart Dimmer is just the thing for the living room, dining room or kitchen -- it's a single-pole switch with a dimmer control so you can set your lights at exactly the right brightness. And while it lists for $35, right now you can get the when you use promo code 25DIMMER at checkout.

The switch has an on-off status that glows through the switch plate along with a row of brightness indicates across the top. You can tap the switch to toggle it on or off, and press the smaller dimmer buttons to increase or decrease brightness to taste. To set it up, you configure it via Wi-Fi using the Kasa mobile app on your phone -- no hub required. And once configured, the switch can be operated by voice using Google Assistant or Alexa. The app also lets you schedule the lights or configure them to power on or off when you arrive home.

