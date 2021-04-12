Put a collectors'-edition Ant-Man helmet on your head for $35 (save $65)

Hasbro, Inc.

Are you into cosplay? Here's a major score for your collection: For a limited time, and while supplies last, GameStop has the . That's $65 off the regular price and by far the best deal I've seen anywhere. (It's $90 at Amazon.) Shipping is free; it literally hits the threshold to the exact penny.

Aside from looking super-cool, there's nothing particularly special about the helmet except that it's an official Marvel replica -- and has LEDs you can toggle between red and blue.

I really liked the two Ant-Man movies, to say nothing of the superhero's appearance in Captain America: Civil War. That said, I never felt a strong desire to wear an Ant-Man costume -- until now.

I'm thinking I could pair this with a decent suit found on eBay and have myself a pretty solid Halloween costume.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.