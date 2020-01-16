You wouldn't like this puppy when he's angry. A German Shepherd in North Carolina gave birth to a green-tinted puppy last week, and it's been named for the iconic Marvel superhero who turns green when mad: Hulk. While the mom has white fur, and other pups in the litter are white or black, baby Hulk came out green. His color has now faded to a greenish-yellow, almost like a highlighter marker.

A puppy rightfully named Hulk! One WNC family was shocked when this little guy came into the world with his bright green color. https://t.co/xCeaDluIue pic.twitter.com/zYDHBG8eU0 — WLOS (@WLOS_13) January 16, 2020

Shana Stamey said her dog, Gypsy, delivered three regularly tinted pups before Hulk came out. When the green pup arrived, "I started freaking out," Stamey said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. "But everybody was healthy." Gypsy had four more pups after Hulk, but none had an unusual fur color.

The color is temporary and was probably caused by, uh, poop, said Suzanne Cianciulli, practice manager at Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, N.C. Cianciulli told WLOS-TV that Hulk's fur was likely stained by meconium, which is an infant mammal's first stool. The color is already fading, and could be gone in just a few weeks.

Apparently, Hulk was more green when he was born, but recent images show him to be more yellow. Is it too late to change his name to Big Bird?