Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks on Tuesday, because August is fall now

Starbucks

OK, so it seems a wee bit early to be thinking about the quintessential fall drink in August. But on Monday, Starbucks announced that its pumpkin spice latte will return to the coffeehouse chain on Tuesday, so get out your cozy cardigans and pretend it's October. (Actually, Starbucks regularly releases this most-fall-of-all drinks in August and it seems weird EVERY TIME.)

The iconic pumpkin spice latte isn't the only fall menu item returning on Aug. 24. Starbucks is also bringing back pumpkin spice cold brew, pumpkin cream cheese muffins, and pumpkin scones. (Pumpkin loaf is available year-round.)

Fans of the gourd marked the news on social media, with some dubbing Monday, "Pumpkin Spice Eve!"

wishing everyone a very lovely pumpkin cream cold brew eve 😌 — Anastasia Schaadhardt (@seeress_stasia) August 23, 2021

Some pointed out that other chains, such as Dunkin and McDonald's, already had pumpkin beverages out, so apparently Aug. 24 is rather late in the pumpkin calendar. And some Starbucks locations reportedly already offered the drink as of Monday.

Mine had it today!!🧡🍂🍁💛 — jeanette lambird (@jdlambird) August 24, 2021

It’s been at dunkin since last week! pic.twitter.com/gLiIG9ms9k — Zac YNF (@ZacYNF) August 23, 2021

mcdonalds has had it for at least a week — mel sing ⚔️🩸 (@the_radioboy) August 23, 2021

Happy Halloween, everyone.