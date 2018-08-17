PUBG on mobile hits 100 million downloads as Fortnite rolls to Android

Aloysius Low/CNET

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is touting 100 million downloads of its mobile version, reaching the milestone four months after its release on iOS and Android.

The game's developer PUBG Corp. and publisher Tencent announced the news Thursday, mentioning that their battle royale game became the most downloaded title in 100 countries during its first week after release.

The mobile version is free to play, unlike the original PC and Xbox versions that released in early access in 2017. But as often is the case with free-to-play titles, the mobile version does make use of microtransactions to generate income. The release also touted the mobile version's recent partnership with the Mission: Impossible -- Fallout film, which added the movie's music and themed outfits to the game.

PUBG's milestone comes just as Epic Games' Fortnite has begun rolling out to Android this month, first starting with Samsung Galaxy phones and expanding from there.

GameSpot reports that Fortnite already passed 100 million downloads on mobile in July, back when it was only available for iPhones and iPads. At the time, app-tracking firm Apptopia predicted it would take 206 more days for PUBG to hit the milestone on just iOS, but the data was not taking the Google Play app store for Android into account.