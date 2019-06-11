PUBG Mobile makes $146M in May to be top-earning global game

While Fortnite dominates the battle-royale genre on consoles and PC, PUBG Mobile is king when it comes to phones.

PUBG Mobile earned $146 million from player spending in May, according to a report from data insights firm Sensor Tower, making it the top-grossing mobile app that month. The total is split between $76 million in revenue from PUBG Mobile outside of China and Game for Peace, a Chinese-specific version of the game that brought in $70 million.

In May, Tencent rebranded PUBG Mobile in China due to a government crackdown on video games featuring violence. Game for Peace has the same gameplay, but there's no blood. When a player dies, they wave goodbye before disappearing from the battlefield.

Coming behind PUBG mobile was Honor of Kings, a Tencent MOBA game known as Arena of Valor in the US, with $125 million, according to Sensor Tower. Fortnite Mobile earned $43.3 million in May.

Tencent and developer Bluehole didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.