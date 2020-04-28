PUBG, Madden, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order heading to Google Stadia

Google

Google held a Stadia Connect on Tuesday to give some news of what's coming to the cloud-streaming service in 2020. The big reveal was that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is available now for free to Stadia Pro subscribers.

The military battle royale game isn't the only new title heading to Stadia. Publisher EA will bring several of its prominent games such as Madden NFL, FIFA and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Google's gaming service later this year.

Along with the news of new titles was the reveal of the May Stadia Pro free games: Zombie Army 4: Dead War, SteamWorld Heist and The Turing Test. They will be available for free starting May 1.

Stadia is Google's game streaming service letting users play games on their mobile devices, laptops and TVs without needing a console or gaming PC. There are two tiers for Stadia: free and pro. Stadia Pro costs $9.99 a month, but anyone with a credit card and Gmail account can sign up for the service and receive two months for free.