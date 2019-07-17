PUBG has a story now and it's super intense

PUBG Corp.

PUBG, or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, made the now omnipresent battle-royale genre a thing. Now, as the game enters its fourth season, its developers are giving it an official lore. Launching a cinematic trailer for the game on Tuesday, PUBG Corp. revealed that the last-man-standing killing is the brainchild of an obscenely rich man, himself traumatized by war.

The trailer depicts a young child being the last survivor of a 1965 bombing in Erangel, the first map in PUBG, escaping a bomb raid and hiding from soldiers. "I thought I lost everything in that fiery nightmare," a narrator says, "but what I found in the rubble of my childhood awakened me. I was the first lone survivor of Erengel. But I would not be the last."

Fast forward many years to the present day, and we see the young boy has grown up into a man -- who's now watching the chaos of PUBG as we know it unfold through a collection of screens. "Welcome to my battlegrounds," he says as the trailer ends.

Season 4 is a major update for PUBG, drastically updating the game's visuals, adding new parkour movement as well as more weapons, vehicles and, apparently, a story. It launches July 24.