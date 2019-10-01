PUBG crossplay for Xbox, PS4 goes live

PUBG

As promised in August, crossplay for PUBG gamers on Xbox One and PS4 consoles has gone live with update 4.3. PUBG Corp. tweeted the console news for its Player Unknown's Battlegrounds on its European feed Tuesday morning.

Console Players: Update 4.3 is now available on live servers!



This update also brings Cross Platform Play, allowing PlayStation and Xbox players to be entered into the same matchmaking pool, as well as Survival Mastery, the DBS, and more!



The update lets console players enter the same matchmaking pool, but not party up with players from the other consoles; that's still on the roadmap.

During matchmaking, PUBG picks players from both consoles. There's an icon next to the names indicating whether they're playing on a PS4 or an Xbox One. Purists will be able to exclude players from the opposite platform from their leaderboards as well.