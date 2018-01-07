Josh Miller/CNET

Turn off that Smashmouth cassette -- we have exciting news!

The Psion 5, that glorious PDA that you (or your parents) rushed out to buy in 1997, has just had an update to make it usable in 2018.

The Gemini phone from UK outfit Planet Computers has all the clamshell looks you'd expect out of something from the (first) Clinton era, but with a 10-core processor, 64GB of storage and 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

CES isn't the big show of the tech year for mobile. Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is the go-to show for the latest phone news, and phone brands are increasingly launching new devices outside this event too. But that's probably a good thing for Gemini -- it's bulky for an Android phone and doesn't have the features (like dual cameras) that you'll find in the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the iPhone X.

But Psion fans aren't necessarily looking for those glossy perks. Here's what you'll get instead.

Specs

Clamshell design with full-width QWERTY keyboard

5.9-inch display

Android 7.1/dual-boot Linux OS

10-core processor, graphics processor and 64GB of storage

4G LTE version with option for dual SIM (with eSIM)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity

2xUSB-C ports, headphone port

You won't find this one in stores yet, but you can pre-order via Indiegogo. The 4G LTE model sells for $599 (£442, AU$764) and the Wi-Fi only model sells for $499 (£368, AU$636).

If you're after more ports (though this device is certainly a long way off being a laptop) you can get an additional "connectivity pack" with USB-C Hub, HDMI Video Cable and USB-C Mains Charger for $75 (£55, AU$96).

Or, you could go full '90s and send everything to your fax. For old time's sake.

