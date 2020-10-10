PSA: You might get a free bidet by tweeting about your first time

BioBidet

We've written about bidets frequently enough here on the Cheapskate pages that they don't feel quite so exotic or unusual to us anymore. But the fact remains that most Americans have scant experience with bidets. That's the motivation, it would seem, behind BioBidet's latest social media campaign. From now through Nov 8, the aforementioned bidet purveyor will be choosing one winner a day and sending them a bidet attachment. To be considered, you just need to make an interesting post about your first bidet experience, tag @biobidet, and .

If you choose to post about your first time with a bidet, don't forget to visit the BioBidet site and enter your name, what social media site you posted on (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are all acceptable) and where you want your bidet shipped to, should you win. You don't need to keep the bidet for yourself; you can pay it forward to a friend or family member whom you think might want one.

This sounds like a fun promotion, and you stand a chance of getting a free BioBidet attachment for yourself or a friend. And in case you're a total bidet newbie, let me clarify that there are generally three ways to step up to a bidet in your home: A full-bore bidet toilet, a bidet seat that replaces the existing toilet seat on your toilet or a bidet attachment, which you insert between the toilet and your existing seat.

An attachment, which is what BioBidet is giving away, is super easy to install and doesn't require calling a plumber. You just unscrew the old toilet seat, add the bidet attachment, and put it all back to again. Then you insert a Y-adapter in the water line between the wall and the toilet, running one line to the tank and the other to the bidet attachment. Trust me, it's easy enough that even I can do it. And when you're done, you can say goodbye to worrying about whether the stores have toilet paper in stock.

If you have a bidet story to tell, good luck with your free attachment.

