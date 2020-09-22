PSA: You can buy Ring Fit Adventure for your Switch again

Mark Licea/CNET

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a workout game that combines fantasy world combat with Pilates-style exercises using a big round wheel-shaped controller. It was an instant hit when it debuted earlier this year, and then promptly disappeared from Amazon (and everywhere else) as the coronavirus pandemic washed over us and third-party sellers jacked up the price to unreal levels. Well, it's back: You can now grab the on Amazon. According to Amazon, it'll be in stock on Oct. 11, but you can make the purchase now.

In addition to the high-intensity adventure game exercises that Ring Fit Adventure offers, the game got a free upgrade back in March: a rhythm-based music workout minigame that's set to the soundtrack of a bunch of Nintendo games. There are 17 songs in all, including themes from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

Essentially, it's like getting a Nintendo-themed version of Beat Saber thrown in for free. CNET's Bridget Carey loves the short, intense workouts she gets from the game -- read about her experience with Ring Fit Adventure.

Now playing: Watch this: How Ring Fit Adventure rhythm dance game is the workout...

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.