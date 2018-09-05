PSA: Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement program ends this December

Apple

Apple's $29 battery replacement program for customers whose iPhones have slowed down is ending in December.

The program allows owners of out-of-warranty batteries to get replacements, which normally cost $79, at the lower cost. However, the deadline is fast approaching, The Mac Observer reminded us Wednesday. Apple has long noted the deadline on its support page.

Some users were unhappy that Apple was slowing down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns due to old batteries.

So, Apple's $29 battery replacement program was offered as a remedy for eligible iPhone 6 or later models.

The company also reportedly smoothed out the shipping process in May after some people said they had to endure long wait times.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.