PS5, Xbox Series bundles might be coming to GameStop today

GameStop has more bundles, but they won't be cheap.

GameStop added multiple PS5 and Xbox Series bundles Wednesday to its site as first spotted by deal finder Wario64, but they're not active yet. These bundles aren't cheap, but you get what you pay for, which typically consists of the console, an extra controller, GameStop gift cards and a game or two. 

Here are the bundles that could be available today:

The listings are expected to go live soon at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Good luck!

